Muneshwar Travel Agency donates airline ticket to cancer patient

The Muneshwar Travel Agency is being recognized as an outstanding GTT Pinktober supporter for making one airline ticket available to a cancer patient who needs to travel for treatment.

“This is a most generous gesture as together we rally to support cancer patients in Guyana,” said Diana Gittens, GTT’s Pinktober Coordinator.

The annual GTT Pinktober campaign is designed to encourage early detection as well as provide funding for cancer care and holistic treatment to those who need support. Full proceeds are directed to the Cause.

This year, to help curb social distancing, the Pinktober campaign was hosted virtually – but that didn’t stop the travel agency from becoming fully engaged. During the month, the travel agency showcased its support through décor and its staff won a GTT Pinktober TikTok challenge.

“I hope other persons and companies will take up the challenge and help us as we champion cancer awareness and care in Guyana,” Gittens stated.

The travel agency won a total of $20,000 to gift any person of their choice to assist with cancer treatment. Muneshwar Travel Agency has doubled that prize money and added the bonus airline ticket to a verifiable cancer patient who needs to travel for treatment.

Thousands in Guyana benefit through GTT’s Pinktober campaign.

In a statement, GTT urged persons to join the Muneshwar Travel Agency in showcasing their support.

“Your support for people battling cancer is needed more than ever. Your donation of at least $1000 or about $3 dollars a day, can help save the lives of a brother or sister battling cancer. By purchasing a GTT Pinktober bottle, you would also have a token to remind you of the impact of your act of kindness,” reminded Gittens.

Donations to the Cause can also be made via the mmg+, using code 07693.