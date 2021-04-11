2 more women die from COVID-19; 105 new cases recorded

Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana have died, the Ministry of Health says.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 255.

These latest fatalities are two women, one 65-year-old and another 63-year- old, both from

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Only earlier today, the Ministry reported that a 41-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) also died on Saturday from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, another 105 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the update COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 11,149.

Of these, however, only 1,173 cases are currently active.

This includes 15 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining 1,158 persons in both institutional and home isolation.

Additionally, there are now 18 persons in institutional quarantine.

While Guyana’s death toll continues to spike, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening virus has increased to 9,721. This is 33 more recoveries than the previous day.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: