DJ stabbed to face during argument with colleague

A 28-year-old Radio Disk Jockey (DJ) was on Saturday evening stabbed during an argument with a colleague at his place of employment, Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the now injured DJ arrived at the Radio Station where he works where an argument broke out between him and another deejay.

During the argument, the suspect became angry, armed himself with a glass bottle, broke same and dealt the victim four blows to the face after which the suspect made good his escape.

The injured man was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital and was seen and examined by a doctor; treated and sent away. Up to press time, the suspect is still on the run but the Police are making every effort to contact him.

An investigation is underway.