“We are one! Be each other’s keeper” – President of Guyanese Association in SVG tells diaspora there

"We are one! Be each other's keeper" – President of Guyanese Association...
Recent Articles
DJ stabbed to face during argument with colleague
A 28-year-old Radio Disk Jockey (DJ) was on Saturday evening stabbed during an argument with a colleague at his place of employment, Lance Gibbs...
2 more women die from COVID-19; 105 new cases recorded
Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana have died, the Ministry of Health says. This now takes the total...
“We are one! Be each other’s keeper” – President of Guyanese Association in SVG...
…as Guyanese willing to wait out volcanic crisis As the Caricom multi-island state of St Vincent and the Grenadines continues to grapple with the La...
41-Y-O woman is latest COVID-19 death
The Ministry of Health has reported that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This now takes the total number...
Mazaruni Prison escapee spotted in Bartica
Kevin LaFleur, the robbery convict who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on Friday was spotted in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni). Speaking with this publication...
EYEWITNESS: National concerns…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…on vendors and COVID-19 Yesterday, your Eyewitness noted – en passant – that while the established businesses in Georgetown are being monitored, and even fined,...
Guyana to send aid to St Vincent within 48 hours
…PM says Guyana is open to helping evacuees from volcano-hit island Following a high-level meeting led by President Dr Irfaan Ali along with Prime Minister...
Teen mother in custody after leaving baby boy in drain to die
A teenager has been arrested by police after she reportedly abandoned her 21-month-old son in a drain at Parika Backdam, Region Three. The incident occurred...
Relief items for St Vincent to be dispatched in next 48 hours
President Dr Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo this afternoon held an urgent meeting with members...
Guyana surpasses 11,000 COVID-19 cases as 86 more persons test positive
Over 11,000 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana. This is after some 86 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the...