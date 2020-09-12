2 more COVID-19 deaths recorded 

The Ministry of Health has reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, September 11, 2020.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Guyana to 54.

The latest fatalities are a 62-year-old male from Cuyuni/Mazaruni (Region 7), who died while receiving care at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The other is a 67-year-old man from Barima/Waini (Region 1). Samples were collected from both victims at the time of admission and were tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health expresses sincerest condolences to the families of these persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

Meanwhile, the updated COVID-19 dashboard for today shows that Guyana now has a total of 1,812 cases of which 49 are new cases.

Of these cares, however, only 567 are active cases, that is, 15 in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 552 in the isolation.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020. This order emphasises:

 the need for correct and consistent use of face masks when leaving their homes;

 the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others

 and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 IMMEDIATELYor visit us at www.health.gov.gy .

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: