2 killed, 2 injured in Moruca River collision

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged incident in the Moruca River which occurred at about 06:30 hrs this morning (Friday) involving a GDF Coast Guard Radar Craft RC 17, under the command of a Sergeant, assisted by two other ranks.

The Coast Guard vessel was at the time en route to Santa Rosa but collided with a civilian boat with four (4) occupants, whilst negotiating a turn.

Two of the passengers have been presumed dead and the other two suffered injuries.

The Coast Guard Vessel was damaged and is currently at the Base in the Pomeroon River.

The victims were escorted to Charity and further to the Hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

The Guyana Defence Force regrets to inform of a tragic incident relating to a collision between a Coast Guard vessel and a civilian vessel in the Moruca River, Region One (Barima Waini), resulting in loss of lives.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the collision between the Coast Guard Raiders Craft 17 (RC 17) and the civilian vessel occurred at approximately 0645 hours today.

The civilian vessel was occupied by three adults and one baby, while the RC 17 carried personnel from the Coast Guard.

Unfortunately, the vessel operator and the baby’s mother lost their lives in the accident. They were transported to the Charity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The Coast Guard personnel aboard the RC 17 have not reported any injuries.

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into the incident.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

