2 in custody for murder of friend at Karasabai

Two men are presently in police custody in relation to the murder of Elton Leonard, 23, formerly of Karasabai Village, Region Nine.

Another man who is believed to be the main suspect, is still on the run.

This was confirmed by Commander of “F” Division, Kevin Adonis, who told Inews that the two men in custody were actually turned in to the police by the village Toshao.

The three suspects, who all hail from Karasabai, had gone into hiding moments after Leonard was knifed to death.

On Friday last, Leonard was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends, after an argument ensued while they were out at a bar consuming alcohol together.