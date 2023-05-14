2 Guyanese teachers complete CARICOM’s Skilled Workers Programme

Two Guyanese Secondary School Teachers recently completed the CARICOM Skilled Workers Programme in Belize.
Queen’s College Business Education Head of Department Ms Calisiah Richmond and
Zeeburg Secondary School’s acting Head of Department for Business, Ms Anella
Bissessar were selected to participate in the programme.
From March 6 to March 17, 2023, the two Guyanese teachers were placed at the Edward
P. York High School and the Belmopan Comprehensive High School in Belize. In
addition to observing the teaching practices, they also engaged the students and
delivered lessons.
Ms Richmond and Ms Bissesar expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education and
CARICOM for the opportunity to enhance their skill set.
Reflecting on her experience, Ms Richmond stated the students were interactive during
teaching sessions and were eager to learn.
Similarly, Ms Bissessar noted that the students were engaged in a hands-on approach to
learning.
Both teachers said the exchange programme provided them with valuable insight into
the best teaching practices used in Belize. This, they said, will help them in the delivery
of lessons to their students at Queen’s College and Zeeburg Secondary School.
The programme which was launched in March 2023, is supported by the European
Union and aims to provide opportunities for the learning of best practices in the
administration of the regimes of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.