2 arrested after $18M in marijuana found at EBD house

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday discovered a large quantity of cannabis valued over $18 million at a house on the East Bank of Demerara.

According to police reports, sometime around 17:30 hours, Commander of Regional Division 4 (B) Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh led a party of policemen in an intelligence-led operation at a Republic Park, EBD residence, where they discovered a large amount of narcotics.

A search was conducted in the storage room of the property, in the presence of two male occupants, during which the police found four 45-gallon barrels, which contained several bulky plastic bags wrapped with transparent scotch tape. The parcels were examined and found to contain a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The men were told of the suspicion, cautioned, and they remained silent and were both arrested.

While still at the residence, the ranks observed motorcar PVV 810, which was parked on the bridge in front of the said property. The vehicle was also subjected to a search and a bulky plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.

Both men were escorted to the Diamond Police Station where the narcotics found in the motorcar were weighed and amounted to 2,900 grams, while the narcotics found in the storage room weighed some 48,750 grams.

According to the police, the total street value of the narcotic is approximately $18.7 million.

The two male suspects are in custody pending further investigations and charges.

--- ---