Soldier charged for fatally shooting colleague at Timehri army base

The soldier, who recently shot to death his colleague during a fight at the Guyana Defence Force’s Base Camp in Timehri, was on Friday charged and remanded to prison.

Lance Corporal Brian Morrison, 25, of Lot 841 Carine Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara was on Monday following the incident and was charged on Friday with the capital offence of Murder Contrary to Common Law committed on Tevon Daymon.

He appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court #1 before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce, who read the charge to the accused. Morrison was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to July 31, 2023 for disclosure of statements.

Daymon, a 24-year-old Private in the GDF of Block X Cornelia Ida, WCD was attached to 21 Artillery Company.

Reports are that around 04:51h on Monday, a fight erupted between the duo whilst they were on duty at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri. This publication understands that the soldiers were performing security duties when they were embroiled in an argument over the opening of a gate.

It was during this argument that Daymon reportedly struck the suspect to his head with the magazine from his rifle, thus causing him to sustain injuries. Daymon then began to run away but the suspect, who was armed with an AK rifle loaded with 30 rounds, discharged 27 bullets in the victim’s direction, causing him to collapse; two of the rounds reportedly struck the young soldier.

Both men sought medical attention but Daymon later succumbed to his injuries whilst at the Diamond Hospital at around 07:45h.

The GDF has since issued a statement in which it said that a Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of Private Daymon.

