1st dialysis centre opens in Region Two

The Ministry of Health today held a launching ceremony for the newly established Dialysis Centre in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The centre, which is housed in the compound of the Suddie Regional Hospital, is a joint venture between the Government of Guyana and the 5G Dialysis Centre. It is the first such facility in the region.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony expressed his appreciation for the support and efforts of the 5D Dialysis Centre in their partnership with the Ministry to provide dialysis treatment to patients along the Essequibo Coast.

He highlighted the need for preventative measures to be taken to decrease the demand for dialysis among patients.

“We have to make more efforts to prevent people from reaching the stage of having to use dialysis,” Minister Anthony said.

He explained that the dialysis service is a very significant aspect of healthcare, and persons across the Region were trained to provide the service and cater to patients.

The newly established centre is expected to benefit patients across the region who are in need of dialysis treatment due to kidney conditions.

Present at this morning launching ceremony were, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh; the Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Ranjeev Singh, the Regional Chairman, Ms Vilma De Sliver, the Vice Chairman, Mr Humace Oudith, Nephrologist attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr Hemchand Barran, Representative of the 5G Dialysis Centre, Mr Osafo George, and Mr Arnold Adams, Chairperson of the Health and Sanitation Committee.