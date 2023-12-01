$1M worth of ganja found in Linden

Officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) today seized 7.5lbs of ganja during an operation at One Mile, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

During the operation, the ranks observed a man carrying a tub containing several bulky packages and upon noticing the CANU officers, the individual quickly abandoned the items and fled the scene.

A subsequent search of the tub revealed three parcels containing suspected cannabis.

The suspected narcotic was taken to CANU’s Headquarters, where it tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 7.5lbs. (3.4 kg) with a local street value of approximately GUY $1 million.

--- ---