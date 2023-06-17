$1M grand prize for ‘One Guyana’ T10 Tapeball tournament

Tape Ball cricket will take centre stage in a matter of weeks when the anticipated ‘One Guyana’ T10 Tapenall tournament bowls off.

During an official launch earlier today at the RS53 Resto Bar at the Amazonia Mall, East Bank Demerara (EBD), it was revealed that the tournament will take place over the weekend of July 29 and 30, 2023.

The tournament has seen the support of President Dr Irfaan Ali, who is also the patron of the tournament and Kares Engineering who are title sponsors.

Sharing remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) and the National Sports Commission (NSC), Chairman Kashif Muhammad envisioned growth for the tournament, powered by the President’s support.

“I can see this contributing to the building of Guyana through sport. Once you have the President behind, supporting this… [which is] definitely an excellent idea, I can see this growing,” Muhammad shared.

The tournament will see participation from 32 teams vying for the lucrative $1M grand prize.

The two-day tournament is being organised by a group consisting of sport enthusiasts, sport journalists and former Guyanese national cricketers, among others.

Other sponsors include Banks DIH and Team Mohamed’s.

