19 boxes completed so far on Day 7

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward has disclosed that 19 boxes have been completed as of 13:00hrs on Day Seven of the national recount.

Five were processed for Region 1, three for Region 2, four for Region 3, and seven for Region Four.

This brings the total number of boxes completed to date to 282.

In providing a breakdown, Ward produced a document which shows that on the first day, 26 boxes were processed; day two saw 42 boxes being processed; 44 on day three; 46 on day four; 51 on day five; and 54 on day six.

There are 2,339 boxes to be recounted. The exercise was initially slated to last 25 days but the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is currently meeting to review this timeline.