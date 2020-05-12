CDC conducts assessments of flood-impacted communities across the city

The Civil Defence Commission today conducted rapid assessments in some high-risk communities in the Capital City, Georgetown to evaluate the impact of the heavy rainfalls over the last 24 hours.

The Commission is working closely with the Georgetown Municipality to bring relief to the residents in the most affected communities.

Based on the projected forecast, all regions across the country are expected to experience severe rainfalls which may result in flooding and possible landslides in hilly areas.

To ensure the citizens are safe, the CDC is networking with the regional officials to monitor the impact of the weather conditions over the next few days.

The Civil Defence Commission is urging all citizens to take the necessary precautions:

• Place sandbags where needed.

• Unplug all electrical items which may come into contact

with floodwaters.

• Elevate all household furniture and appliances situated

on the ground floor.

• Relocate livestock to higher ground.

• Use purification tablet as prescribed.

• Ensure children and the elderly stay clear of floodwaters.

The Commission also reminds persons to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions. If you must render assistance, remember to wear a mask correctly and sanitise after rendering aid.

Further, kindly call the Civil Defence Commission, 24 hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 623.1700, 600.7500, or 226.1114 to report flooding in your community.