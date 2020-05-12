Public Health Advisory for Rainy Season



In light of the increased rainfall and the possibility of flooding in coastal and outlying areas,

as we also respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Ministry of Public Health is advising the

general public to pay special attention to your health, special precautions, personal

hygiene, vector control, food and water safety and general public health.

The Ministry advises:

 That if you are living in flood prone areas and there is any flooding, stay out of the

water as much as possible, as it can greatly reduce your chances of contracting

diseases such as skin infections, Leptospirosis, Diarrhea and other water-borne

diseases. Direct contact with flood waters can expose you to several germs that can

lead to any of these diseases. Keep children out of the water as they are most at risk

of contractingdiseases. Avoid swimming in flooded canals and trenches. During the

rainy season and floods these become contaminated and can make you sick.

 During the rainy season, respiratory infection including COVID-19 and other respiratory

condition can occur and may become worse. Be extra cautious with all hygiene

measures and ensure that you cover your cough. Daily intake of fruits and vegetable

high in vitamin C can help to maintain a healthy immune system and enhance your

ability to fight infection.

 If you must venture into any area with flood waters, use protective gear such as long

boots, gloves and eye protection. Prepare a foot bath of ½ cup of bleach to one bucket

of water and wash your feet before entering the house. Apply Vaseline or oil to your

skin as it forms a barrier and provides some protection from the dirty water.

 During rainfall you may notice an increase in mosquitoes. Protect yourself and family

against mosquitoes by sleeping under mosquito nets, use mosquito repellents and

coils. Ensure that all water stored around your homes incontainersis covered to

reduce the breeding of mosquitoes. Remember, the mosquito that spreads Zika,

Dengue and Chikungunya virus breeds in fresh still water (especially rain water)

around your home.

 Use safe water for drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth,making ice and beverages.

Safe water is water that is treated with chlorine bleach (add 1/2 teaspoon to 5

gallons bucket of water, cover and let the water stand for 30 minutes before using );

water boiled for at least 5 minutes, cool and store in covered containersor sealed

bottled water.

 Keep food supplies away from contact with any flood water. Flood water can

contaminate food supplies including dry groceries, vegetables, fruits, cooked foods

and beverages.Discard all foods that have been in contact with flood waters safely by

placing in a plastic bag and deposit in covered bins.

 Wash all fruits and vegetables with treated safe water and peel before eating.

Remember to keep all food items and drinking water in covered containers.

 Cook food thoroughly and consume cooked meals within two hours of preparation.

Store all remaining food safely in a refrigerator and reheat thoroughly before

consuming.

 Wash hands thoroughly with soap and safe water or use hand sanitizers, especially

before eating meals, after going to the toilet or latrine, cleaning children or handling

animals and contaminated materials.

 Use the safe toilets or latrines to defecate and dispose of baby’s diapers in your

covered bins. Do not mess or let feces get into the flood waters, drains or trenches.

 Secure of all household waste and other garbage in plastic bags and store in bins until

these are properly removed to approved landfill sites. Keep garbage bins covered to

prevent pests such as mosquitoes, flies, rats and roaches from entering. Do not dump

garbage in drains, trenches, canals and illegal dumping areas around your

community.

 Watch out for animals coming into your homes. Rats, roaches, snakes, centipedes and

other pests that have been flooded out of their homes may seek shelter in yours. Keep

doors and windows closed or screened to prevent them from entering your homes.

 Turn off the main electrical switch and unplug all appliances and move them to safe

areas of your homes if your home is under water. If you suspect electrical wiring have

been damaged in your home, turn off the main and have it checked by a qualified

person before turning on back the power.

 Secure all important equipment, supplies, medicines, clothing and other items in safe

spaces in your homes. Place important documents and valuables in plastic and store

them in a safe place.

 Remember to continue to observer social distancing of at least 6ft away from others

and all the other prevention measures such as washing your hands, covering your

nose and mouth while in public with a face mask or cloth cover and observe the

curfew.

 If you or any family member experiences any fever, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea,

skin rash, cuts, sticks, bruises or other conditions, please seek medical attention

immediately. Call the national or regional hot-lines or contact your nearest health

care facility or health provider for guidance on obtaining all the essential services

you may need.

For more information call:

Ministry of Public Health on Telephone Numbers: 226-1224 or 225-1263 or COVID-19 Hot Line Numbers: 180/181