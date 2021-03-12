$185M runway at Lethem Aerodrome commissioned

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, today officially commissioned the $185 million runway at the Lethem Aerodrome, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

The construction of the runway, which was done by H. Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering, will allow for larger aircraft to land at the Lethem Airport.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA), Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Fields, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GO- Invest, Mr. Peter Ramsaroop, Regional Chairman, Mr. Brian Allicock and Mayor of the Lethem, Mr. John Macedo.