Nurse accused of sexually molesting boy remanded

Bail was refused for 32-year-old Yohan London, a registered nurse of Section C Christianburg, Wismar, Linden when he made a virtual appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday, charged with four counts of sexual activity committed on a male minor child.

The offences occurred between September 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. The nurse was not required to plead to the charges and was remanded to prison.

The cases were adjourned to March 16 and March 18, and were transferred to the Linden Magistrate’s Court and Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court respectively for reports and fixtures.