$185M in road works for Tuschen

With $185M contracts granted, road works will soon commence in Tuschen, West Coast Demerara, which will benefit thousands of residents in the area.

This was revealed by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar during a visit to the area today.

Part of the works will see four main access roads being rehabilitated, including the street leading to the village’s Health Center. Grubbing and grading and shaping will be done in the streets leading up to the village’s Health Centre.

Minister Indar pointed out that several contractors will be operating on the streets, as the goal is to complete the works in a timely manner.

The Neighbourhood Democratic Council Chairman, Mr. Vishal Ambedkar complained that for many years, no works were done under the previous Government although representation was made.

He added that mobilization of the contractors should begin during the week and the works are expected to commence shortly.

The Regional Chairman, Mr. Inshaan Sheik Ayube said he was pleased to learn that the Region will be moving forward and in the right direction.

Over in Zeelugt North, West Coast Demerara, four streets will also be rehabilitated to an approximate cost of $65M. Minister Indar explained that the goal is to start works in almost every community in Guyana.

Other members that accompanied Minister Indar on his visits include MP Dr. Tandika Smith, Regional Vice Chair, Mr. Omesh Satyanand, Georgienna George community representatives and NDC officials. [Extracted and Modified from the Public Works Ministry]