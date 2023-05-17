18-Y-O motorcyclist killed in Enmore accident

Joshua Woodrosse, an 18-year-old resident of One Mile Extension, Linden, has succumbed to injuries he received during an accident on Monday at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

The young man died on Tuesday whilst undergoing medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The accident occurred at about 10:30hrs and involved minibus BWW 2571, owned and driven by a 48-year-old resident of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara; minibus BAD 5584, driven by a 39-year-old from Enmore; and the motorcycle driven by Woodrosse.

Police said minibus BWW 2571 was proceeding east along the northern side of Enmore Public Road at a fast rate of speed whilst the motorcyclist was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road.

As both vehicles approached each other, minibus BWW 2571 swerved south into the motorcycle’s path, causing the motorcyclist to lose control and collide with the back of the minibus.

The bike further collided with the right-side bumper of minibus BAD 5584, which was proceeding west on the road.

As a result of the collision, the teen motorcyclist fell on the road surface and received injuries on his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The motorcyclist suffered from internal bleeding and was admitted as a patient in the Critical Bay at the said hospital without regaining consciousness.

The driver of minibus BWW 2571 was arrested and placed in custody as investigations continue.

