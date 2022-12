An 18-year-old Brazilian national of Boa Vista was yesterday found dead at Quartstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Police say the teen, identified as Dennis Nascimento, is suspected to have committed suicide.

Reports are that Nascimento had been working at Quartstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, on his uncle Antonio Nascimento’s dredge for the past few months.

On Boxing Day, at about 17:00hrs, the teen’s body was found by his co-workers.

The matter was then reported to the Police.