Over $3.8M in weapons allegedly stolen from security firm

Police are investigating the alleged simple larceny of several firearms and a quantity of ammunition committed on Radar Security and Supplies, owned by a 49-year-old businessman of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The incident allegedly occurred between 10:00hrs on Christmas Day and 18:30hrs on Boxing Day, at Radar Security and Supplies office at Lot 79 Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

Allegedly stolen are two single-barrel shotguns valued at $950,000; four 9mm Taurus Pistols valued at $1,400,000; five Taurus .32 pistols valued at $1,425,000; twenty-five 12 gauge cartridges, 538 .32 ammunition, and eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition, all property of the security firm.

The alleged robbery was reported to police at 20:35hrs yesterday. Detectives visited the scene shortly after, at around 20:50hrs last night.

Investigations revealed that Radar Security and Supplies’ office is located in the middle flat of a three-storey wooden building. There is an office to the western side, which has a wooden door to the eastern side, secured with a manufactured Yale lock. In the said office, there is a steal ‘strongbox’ where the security firm secures the firearms and ammunition. The said strongbox is secured with two padlocks.

Inside the strongbox, the firearms are chained and padlocked with three padlocks.

On the first date and time mentioned, the firm’s Chief Security Officer, a 72-year-old from Guyhoc Park, checked the firearms and all were intact. At 18:30hrs yesterday, a 65-year-old ‘Weapons Training Officer’ from Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, visited the location and met a 57-year-old Security Guard from Tucville who was on duty.

The Weapons Training Officer observed that the door to the office was not secured, but rather it was left ajar. He then entered the office, where he observed that the padlocks on the strongbox were cut off, the chain that secured the firearms was also cut, and the firearms mentioned were missing.

However, two other shotguns were left in the strongbox. The Weapons Training Officer then informed the owner of the security service of his findings.

Detectives observed that the padlocks and chain were indeed cut. The two shotguns were removed from the strongbox and lodged. The office was checked, but there were no signs of breakage.

The 57-year-old security guard was questioned, and he claimed that at 17:00hrs on Boxing Day, he took over duty from a 36-year-old security guard from Paradise Housing Scheme, who handed over the key for the said office that housed the strongbox.

The 57-year-old guard said that he did not check the office door, nor did he go into the office. He was arrested, and a search was carried out at his home, but nothing was found.

Checks were made for the 36-year-old security guard at his stated address at Paradise, ECD, but no one was seen at the house, which seems to have been abandoned.

The Weapons Training Officer was also arrested and questioned, and his home was searched, but nothing was found. He is presently in custody.

Investigations continue.