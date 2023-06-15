17-Y-O remanded for killing brother-in-law

A 17-year-old was today remanded to prison for killing his brother-in-law, in an alleged bid to defend his 13-year-old sister’s and his mother’s honour.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with the capital offence of murder.

Police had initially revealed that the accused was 18 but in court today, it was disclosed that the child will turn 18 on June 24.

The Juvenile Justice Act prohibits the publication of the accused’s photographs and particulars.

On Monday, 26-year-old Pursoram Ganpat, a labourer of Well Rank Dam, Number 57 Village, was stabbed to death. The incident occurred at Queenstown, Corriverton.

Police had stated that the suspect and the victim were imbibing together, when a heated argument ensued, resulting in a scuffle.

The teen had armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim several blows to his body, causing him to collapse.

The now dead man’s sister had told this publication that she was able to see the body at the hospital and it had what appeared to be 15 stab wounds.

Police subsequently arrested Ganpat’s brother-in-law.

The teenager has since admitted to committing the crime, telling investigators that when he had gotten home, he saw his 16-year-old sister who is a mother of one, along with her reputed husband and her mother-in-law imbibing and as such, he joined them.

The teenager reportedly told investigators that he was being taunted by his brother-in-law, who had impregnated his sister when she was at the age of fifteen.

The suspect said Ganpat told him that he was also going to have his 13-year-old sister. The now-dead man also allegedly made claims that he was going to sleep with the teenager’s mother.

As a result of the taunts, the teenager and Ganpat got into a scuffle during which the teen armed himself with a knife and inflected fatal wounds on his brother-in-law.

The teen was taken back to the scene on Tuesday by investigators where he provided a graphic description of what transpired.

--- ---