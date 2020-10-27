$14M upgrades for East Ruimveldt, Albouystown markets

Some $14 million has been allocated for rehabilitation of the East Ruimveldt and Albouystown (La Penitence) markets, with works expected to be completed by year-end.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud made this disclosure yesterday following the swearing-in ceremony of Regional Democratic Council leaders at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Minister Persaud, accompanied by an engineer and members of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, conducted a comprehensive assessment of both markets.

“The East Ruimveldt market is a drive-through market, and they have some problems with the zinc roofs, so we will do some rehab work there [and] we are going to put up some solar lights,” Minister Persaud said.

Renovations on the Albouystown Market will make accommodations for vendors operating stalls outside to be relocated inside.

Minister Persaud also plans to survey the Kitty Market. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]