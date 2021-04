Guyana has recorded 143 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 13,106.

There are now 16 persons in the ICU, 88 in institutional isolation, 1597 in home isolation, and eight in institutional quarantine.

A total of 11,110 persons have recovered while the death toll has climbed to 295.

The latest fatalities are two women, ages 59 and 63.