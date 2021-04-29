Schools to remain closed next month – Education Minister

Education Minister Priya Manickchand today revealed that government has decided to keep schools closed next month.

Minister Manickchand, during a live update, explained that Cabinet met this morning where the Covid-19 situation in the country was discussed.

She said based on the facts presented by Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, a decision was made to keep schools closed.

“Schools to remain closed for the month of May except for those classes that have already returned,” she noted in a subsequent Facebook post. This would be for every grade except Grades 10, 11 and 12.

The Education Minister said at the end of May, she will update the nation once again on the government’s decision regarding the reopening of schools for face-to-face learning.

The Minister noted, however, that “If you think it is important for children to to go back to school, get vaccinated and encourage all you know to take theirs!”

According to Manickchand, while government’s immunisation campaign is largely successful, there are still some quarters that are reluctant.

“While it remains your choice…I encourage persons, particularly teachers and parents and grandparents to go out and take the vaccine…All the science in the world has said to us that it is safer to take the vaccine than not to take the vaccine.”