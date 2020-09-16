14 parliamentary staff test positive for Covid-19

Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir has announced that 14 parliamentary employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

This announcement was made at the start of Wednesday’s sitting of the 12th Parliament.

Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Issacs is currently making arrangements for those workers who are positive.

“The Clerk has taken the necessary steps to ensure that the staff are provided with supplements and the necessary protocols. Of the 14 persons, he is making arrangements for our parliamentary staff,” Nadir said.

Some 126 staff had undertaken the Covid-19 tests.

Nadir and the Clerk were the first to be swabbed. While the Clerk was tested negative, the Speaker’s result returned positive on September 8.

As such, he is currently presiding over the sittings virtually.