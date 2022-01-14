14-month-old boy among 6 new Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 13th, 2022, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1081.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 58 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 13 Fully Vaccinated Female 83 East Berbice-Corentyne January 12 Unknown Male 52 East Berbice-Corentyne January 13 Unvaccinated Male 14 Months Barima-Waini January 11 Unvaccinated Female 77 East Berbice-Corentyne January 12 Fully Vaccinated Male 94 Demerara-Mahaica January 13 Unknown

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 865 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 49,056.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 145 in institutional isolation, and 8835 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 38,980.