14-month-old boy among 6 new Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 13th, 2022, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1081.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|58
|Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
|January 13
|Fully Vaccinated
|Female
|83
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|January 12
|Unknown
|Male
|52
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|January 13
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|14 Months
|Barima-Waini
|January 11
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|77
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|January 12
|Fully Vaccinated
|Male
|94
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 13
|Unknown
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 865 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 49,056.
There are 15 persons in the ICU, 145 in institutional isolation, and 8835 in home isolation.
Recoveries stand at 38,980.