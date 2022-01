Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old man who was today found dead in his home at Onderneeming, Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

He has been identified as Jason Ramdatt who resided alone and was a known alcoholic.

The man’s body was discovered by his aunt who suspects that the young man died by suicide. A postmortem examination will be conducted shortly.

Police said no marks of violence were seen on his body.