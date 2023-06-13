13-Y-O crushed to death by reversing canter

A 13-year-old boy was on Monday crushed to death by a reversing canter at Adventure, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Rovin Mark Williams of Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that the boy was standing in the back of the canter and as it was reversing, he fell out.

The driver reportedly continued reversing, crushing the child in the process.

The lad was rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

This publication understands that the boy suffered a fractured skull and was bleeding through his nose and vomiting blood.

The driver has since been arrested.

--- ---