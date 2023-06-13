ERC calls for early release of LGE results

says electoral process was free, fair, transparent

One day after Guyanese cast their ballots at the Local Government Elections (LGE), the Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC) related that the voting process was free, fair, transparent and was conducted in an atmosphere of peace.

A 50-member team from the constitutional body observed 250 polling stations across five Administrative Regions including Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10.

“The Commission would like to commend the Polling Day staff of the Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM), for the professional execution of their duties and the resulting efficiency of the process. The ERC is thankful for the exemplary conduct displayed by polling agents from all sides, and police officers for their security role in ensuring smooth polling,” ERC stated in a release to the media.

In addition, the Commission commended citizens for their participation in the incident-free poll while adding that it will continue to work in promoting harmony and good relations.

“As the country awaits the final results, the Commission, guided by history, remains mindful that these circumstances can heighten anxieties and hopes the results will be announced within the shortest possible time, and be respected.”

The ERC remains resolute that credible LGE elections are vital for the benefit of citizens and the eventual transformation of communities through local democracy – in the regions, villages, and towns. All stakeholders are therefore urged to work assiduously to ensure that communities are developed in the interest of the inhabitants.

The Commission wishes to state that the holding of free, fair, and transparent elections is also a vital tenet of democracy and for the promotion of unity and peaceful co-existence.

--- ---