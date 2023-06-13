PPP wins majority votes in 7 of Guyana’s ten towns – Jagdeo

The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has won the majority votes in seven of the country’s ten townships in a move which party’s General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has described as a “wipeout” of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

These townships include Mabaruma, Anna Regina, Rose Hall, Corriverton, Lethem, Bartica and Mahdia.

Moreover, Jagdeo told a press conference today that based on the party’s calculations, the PPP also won the popular vote in 66 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) at this year’s Local Government polls.

He explained that the PPP outright won 62 but tied in four areas. In the tied areas, however, the party won the popular votes which would mean that, based on convention, its representative would get the chairmanship position.

In contrast, Jagdeo explained that APNU only won 14 LAAs, a decrease from the 23 it had won in 2018.

“This is clearly a wipeout,” Jagdeo contended.

In Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini), he said the the PPP won 12 seats while APNU got two. Previously, the PPP had eight of the 12 seats. APNU received 497 votes while PPP got 1,491.

In Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the PPP won 15 seats while APNU only secured one. PPP received 3,657 votes while APNU got 505.

In New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), the PPP won six seats and APNU won eight. In 2018, APNU had 11 seats and PPP had three.

In Rose Hall, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), the PPP won 11 seats while APNU got three. PPP got 1,008 votes and APNU received 447.

The PPP also won the town of Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) wherein in one of the constituencies, more persons voted for a deceased candidate of the PPP than the APNU representative. PPP got 2314 votes while APNU got 508.

In Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), the PPP won the majority of the votes. In 2018, APNU got 1,521 votes and the PPP got 1,145 and AFC 346; but this year, APNU got 1,601 and PPP increased to 1,784. “Isn’t that a major change? That’s the definition of change,” Jagdeo expressed.

In Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), the PPP also won the popular votes.

In Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), the PPP won all ten seats as there was no contest in that township.

In Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), at this year’s polls, the PPP’s votes moved from 402 in 2018 to 2,464. This year, the PPP earned two seats while APNU received 14. Previously, the PPP had one seat.

In Georgetown, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), the PPP won five of the 15 constituencies, up from three in 2018. In 2018, the PPP had gotten 6,813 votes but at this year’s polls, the party got 12,265 votes.

In the heart of Sophia, the PPP gain some 500 more votes than in 2018; in Charlestown/Albouystown, it secured 473 more votes than in 2018 and in Tucville/North Ruimveldt, it got some 500 more votes than in 2018.

“These are sizeable numbers,” Jagdeo said.

In constituency six, the PPP has requested a recount due to high number of spoiled ballots and the fact that the difference in votes between PPP and APNU is just four.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is responsible for the official release of the results.

