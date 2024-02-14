13-Y-O attacked, beaten unconscious by brother

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Commander for Regional Police Division #7, Senior Superintendent Dion Moore has indicated that his ranks are investigating a ‘serious wounding’ committed on a 13-year-old female student of Arau Village, Wenamu River, by her 25-year-old brother, at about 06.30hrs today at Arau Village.

Investigations revealed that the 13-year-old victim and the suspect are siblings and it’s being reported that the brother has a ‘mental disorder’.

On the date and time mentioned above, the victim was walking (heading home) when her brother, who was armed with a piece of wood, attacked and dealt her several lashes to her back, head and face causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Public-spirited persons rushed to her assistance and escorted her to the Arau Village Health Post. She was seen and examined by a Health Worker who referred her to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical examination.

The suspect was arrested by Community Policing Group (CPG) chairman Marshal Peters of Arau village and escorted to Kaikan Police Station where he is presently in custody.

Investigation in progress.

