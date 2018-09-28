13 inmates allegedly escape from NOC

At least 13 inmates of the New Opportunity Corp. are on the run after they escaped from the correctional facility between Thursday and Friday morning.

This Online Publication understands that 10 of the inmates escaped on Thursday while the remainder left the premises in the wee hours of Friday.

The teens that are on the run are between the ages 15 and 17 and would have been remanded to the facility for various offenses including robbery.

With this new development, the Ministry of Social Cohesion has launched an investigation into the incidents to determine if the SOP were followed and more so, if the staff colluded with the inmates to escape.

The police have since placed several road blocks along the Essequibo Coast main access road in an attempt to recapture the inmates.