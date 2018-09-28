1 dead, 2 critical after car turns turtle

A Georgetown resident was in the wee hours of Friday killed after the car in which he was travelling slammed into a utility pole at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. Two others are reportedly in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Isaiah Corlette of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown. One of the injured persons was identified as Mikhail Punch.

The identity of the other person was not immediately available.

<<<INews>>> understands that the man and his friends were seen partying at Plaisance Line Top, East Coast Demerara prior to the accident.

It is believed that the occupants of the vehicle was on their way home when the driver lost control of the vehicle thus causing it to topple several time before slamming into a utility pole.

The occupants of the car were reportedly flung out while the car was in motion. The now dead man reportedly landed on the roadway and sustained severe injuries.

He and the others were picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The two others were admitted and are listed as critical.