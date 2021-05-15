$13.7M worth of ganja destroyed in Canje River

Police on Friday destroyed $13.7M worth of ganja during a drug eradication exercise at Cow Savannah, Canje River, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

During the operation, a quarter of an acre cultivated farm was found with about 1000 cannabis plants on the right bank of the Canje River at Cow Dam.

Police officers also conducted a search on the left bank of the said river and during that search, several parcels wrapped with transparent and black plastic bags were found with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

They also found a black bag with six 12-guage cartridges.

The cannabis plants were cut down, and the suspected cannabis taking into custody.

While the ranks were heading up the Canje River, a wooden boat with three occupants was stop at Calabash, Canje River.

The boat occupants and their belongings were searched.

During the search, a black plastic bag with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in the backpack of one of the occupants. The drugs amounted to 500 grams.

The suspected cannabis found at Cow Savannah, Canje River was weighed and it amounted to 55kg. The suspected cannabis and cartridges were lodged and the suspect placed into custody.

Police said the estimated amount of cannabis found at Cow Savannah, Canje River is $13,750,000.