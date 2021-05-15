Man stabbed 6 times with scissors during fight

A 27-year-old fisherman was on Friday night stabbed six times to his chest and back with a pair of scissors during a fight at Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The 22-year-old suspect has been taken into police custody.

Police said at around 21:30hrs, the victim and suspect were involved in an argument. During the ordeal, the suspect picked up a pair scissors and stabbed the victim six times.

He then fled the scene. He was later apprehended by police.

The victim was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is presently.

Investigations are ongoing.