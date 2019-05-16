National Assembly pays respect to Bernard De Santos, Sir Fenton Harcourt Ramsahoye

The National Assembly on Wednesday observed a moment of silence for the passing of former Members of Parliament, Sir Fenton Harcourt Ramsahoye and Former Attorney General Bernard De Santos.

Ramsahoye, who served in the National Assembly from 1961 until 1973, passed away on December 27, 2018, in Barbados at the age of 89.

Bernard De Santos served in the Parliament from 1992 to 2011. He passed away at age 80 on March 8, 2019.

Both Ramsahoye and De Santos have been regarded as giants in the legal profession.

De Santos was the first Attorney General appointed by the late former President, Dr Cheddi Jagan following the 1992 General and Regional Elections.

Ramsahoye was Attorney General of British Guiana from 1961 to 1964 and a member of the Board of Governors of University of Guyana from 1962 to 1964. He was appointed a Senior Counsel in Guyana in 1971.

Ramsahoye was also a Queen’s Counsel and a member of the Bars of England and Wales, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, the territories of the Eastern Caribbean including Montserrat, and the British Virgin Islands.