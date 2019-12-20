$120M Early Childhood Centre for UG’s Turkeyen Campus

The University of Guyana (UG) has turned the sod for the construction of a $120 Million early childhood centre which will offer child care, teaching and research services at its Turkeyen campus, according to a brief report from the Department of Public Information.

The centre will be the third of its kind in the Caribbean, following those at the University of West Indies’ Trinidad and Jamaica campuses.

With funding from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Ministry of Finance’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), the centre will provide an appropriate learning environment for young children and research opportunities for the university, DPI said.