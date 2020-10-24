12 squatters now at Graham’s Hall school shelter

There are now 12 squatters at the Graham’s Hall Primary School Shelter, East Coast Demerara.

The shelter was established by government for displaced persons squatting on lands at Success, that are owned by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and has been vested to the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), there are now seven males and five females who are housed at the shelter inclusive of three children – two girls and one boy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has since committed to assisting school-aged children who are housed at the shelter with educational materials and assistance while housed there.

With GuySuCo preparing to resume operations at the three estates closed by the APNU/AFC Coalition, including the Enmore Estate, efforts have been made to remove the squatters from the land, whom the sugar corporation says had destroyed some 17,000 variations of canes.

However, many of the squatters have refused to relocate.

On Friday, a tree on the land uprooted and fell on a structure injuring eight women – one of whom is said to be seriously injured.

CDC’s Director General Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig continues to appeal to those affected by the flooding at Success to immediately contact the National Emergency Management System (NEMS) on 226-1114, 623-1700 and 600-7500 and make their way to the Graham’s Hall Primary School, Cummings Lodge ECD, where they will be housed.