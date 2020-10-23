Govt meets with Sarah Johanna squatters

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall along with Ministers Susan Rodrigues and Kwame McCoy are meeting with squatters at Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD) in an attempt to resolve the controversy over the land which they have been occupying for several years.

A private land developer is accused of wreaking havoc on the squatters after he claimed that the land, they are occupying reportedly belongs to him. However, the squatters are contending that they have been living there for over three decades.

The proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back was on Wednesday when the developer, took in heavy duty equipment and escorted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Timehri Police Station, attempted to block the main drainage canal as well as excavate a farm which one of the squatters planted.

The residents then resisted the attempt resulting in a standoff which ultimately led to a protest exercise on the Sarah Johanna Public Road.