Govt intervenes to resolve land dispute between Sarah Johanna squatters and private developer
The PPP/C Government has intervened to resolve the ongoing land dispute between squatters at Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, and a private land developer,...
12 squatters now at Graham’s Hall school shelter
There are now 12 squatters at the Graham’s Hall Primary School Shelter, East Coast Demerara. The shelter was established by government for displaced persons squatting...
Govt meets with Sarah Johanna squatters
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall along with Ministers Susan Rodrigues and Kwame McCoy are meeting with squatters at Sarah Johanna,...
18-year-olds can no longer apply for house lots – Minister Croal
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has reverted to the 21 years age threshold for house lot applicants. This was relayed by Minister of...
83 new Covid-19 cases recorded; 13 in ICU
Guyana has recorded 83 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,960 as of October 23, 2020. The total number of deaths...
Guyana no longer ‘the isolated country in South America it once was’ – expert
Guyana’s economy is tipped to perform extremely well, and ride through the COVID-19 pandemic in better shape than practically any other economy on the...
Health Ministry mulls app for Covid-19 contact tracing and monitoring
Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony recently met with Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Lilian Chatergee where a range of issues were discussed, including...
7 squatters injured after tree falls at Success
A total of seven squatters were this afternoon injured after they were struck by a falling tree at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident...
Kapil Dev, legendary Indian cricketer, hospitalized after heart attack
(CNN) Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev is recovering in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a heart attack, a spokesperson for the...
Taylor, Dottin among four Windies players for Women’s Indian Premier League
Deandra Dottin and Shakera Selman, two of the West Indies Women’s most popular players, are among some of the game’s best women cricketers set...