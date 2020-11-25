100 police officers to receive forensic training

A total of 100 police officers will be trained to achieve internationally recognised standards in evidence collection, and increased awareness in standards for societal and citizens’ security.

Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, made this disclosure at the first online training workshop on standards for citizens’ security at the Guyana Police Training Centre, Eve Leary.

The workshop will train investigative, senior and middle-level officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and regional divisions.

“Participants of this training programme will learn what evidence is legally admissible in courts through DNA test collecting, how to conduct swab collection and prepare the accompanying paperwork to be sent to the laboratories for testing,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn underscored the importance of training to providing effective service.

“One of the difficulties you always saw is training, not being accredited…I always speak to the engagement of the persons who acquired this kind of training, that being trained and being a professional, we must always hold the professional standards high in respect of the training we have had. I think perhaps this is the most important thing,” Minister Benn said.

The workshop is a collaboration among the Ministry, the Citizens’ Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) and the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory. It is expected to run until November 26.

CSSP’s Project Manager, Dr. Clement Henry; Lecturer of Chemistry and Forensic Sciences at the University of West Indies, Dr. Raymond Reid, and Senior Expert on Quality Infrastructure Management, Mr. Hermon Edmondson also attended the workshop.