$12M COVID-19 isolation unit for Suddie Hospital

The Regional Democratic Council of Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) has started infrastructural works to establish a $12 million COVID-19 isolation facility at the Suddie Public Hospital.

The region will be rehabilitating an existing structure at the hospital to accommodate the increasing COVID-19 cases. The facility is expected to be ready within the first week of December.

Regional Vice-Chairman, Mr. Humace Oudit, said the initiative aims to boost the services offered at the region’s current isolation facilities located at Lima Sands and Mainstay.

It was highlighted that the Pomeroon and Kabakaburi have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots and the region is monitoring those and other areas. A family of 17, in Hampton Court, has also tested positive for the disease and is now required to quarantine.

“What we are doing is monitoring people daily along with the COVID Task Force and the Police Force so in terms of keeping them indoors in keeping with the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health,” Mr. Oudit said.

On October 31, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony donated two ventilators along with several Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits to boost the region’s efforts against COVID-19.

The Government also intends to invest around US$6 million to upgrade the hospital. Dr. Anthony had said that this will resolve the challenges in the region and will allow closer collaboration with the Ministry and ensure better services are offered to citizens.

The region has recorded 121 COVID-19 as of November 24.