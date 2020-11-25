Labourer chopped to face by drinking buddy

A 29-year-old labourer of Essequibo Coast is now nursing a chop wound to his face after he was involved in a fight with his drinking buddy at around 16:45hrs on Monday.

Mortimer Sooknanan and the suspect, a 57-year-old miner, were consuming alcohol at the Anna Regina Squatting Area where the duo were involved in an argument.

During the fight, the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt the labourer one chop to his face.

Following the incident, the man visited the Anna Regina Police Station where he made a report. He was then issued a medical form and escorted to the Suddi Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

The suspect was arrested by police. However, the suspect is claiming that he acted in self defence, as the labourer attacked him first.

Investigations are ongoing.