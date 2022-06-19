100 fathers in Reg. 5 honoured for supporting their children’s educational development

The Education Department in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has honoured 100 fathers for each being a role model and assisting in the all-around development of their children’s schooling.

The Department has, over the years, also been honouring mothers for their outstanding performances in the all-round development of their children and of others attending their children’s schools. Every school in the region has been represented in this respect.

This initiative belongs to the School’s Welfare Section of the Education Department, and has been observed in respect of Father’s Day 2022.

The programme was held on Friday at the Latchmansingh Primary School in Bush Lot, WCB under the theme, ‘The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched’. One father was selected from each of the 31 nursery, 30 primary and 10 secondary schools in Region Five, along with other fathers in the region who had been making outstanding contributions to their children’s educational development.

Speaking at the forum, Education Specialist Olato Sam pointed out that men do not have the best history in terms of their ability to raise their children. He pointed out that the term ‘single parent household’ has become synonymous with the absence of a male.

“No one thinks of a single parent household in most cases being an absent female,” he explained.

He underscored the importance of a father in a child’s development, but highlighted that males, as a group, have been the perpetrators of numerous transgressions.

“It is high time that we look at ourselves and begin to ask some of the hard questions in relation to our roles and responsibilities,” he challenged.

Sam pointed out that when compared, the bulk of a woman’s earnings returns to the household, while the bulk of a man’s earnings is spent on things which have little relevance to the home. He said he believes that men are not recognised when they do things within the home.

“This is because the home is considered a female domain area. So, oftentimes, people fail to notice that fathers highly value the education of their children and set high educational expectations for them.”

Those expectations, he explained, include children’s attendance at school, and their performance; and Sam said it goes beyond that, significantly influencing their career choices.

“The fact that we are not present at PTA meetings does not mean that we do not value our child’s education, or we value it any less,” the Education Specialist pointed out.

He said it is pleasing to see that more fathers are taking up parental roles for children other than their own, and have been assisting them with their education.

“There are a lot of step-fathers who are doing wonderful things but are not recognized. Many men are also fathers to their siblings, nieces, nephews and neighbours,” he declared.

Despite this, Sam pointed out, there are only a few programmes that focus solely on fathers. However, there is overwhelming evidence underscoring the presence and involvement that males have in children’s education.

In applauding the initiative, the Education Specialist noted that men, from time to time, need to be applauded for the positive contribution that fathers make in a child’s educational development.

Touching on violence in schools, Sam said research has shown that in instances where teachers and fathers are in constant contact, the resultant effect is more discipline in a child’s life.

According to Senior School Welfare officer Gloria Davison-James, the criteria used in selecting fathers were that they had to be supportive of at least one of their children towards that child’s educational development; the child or children had to be neat and clean; the father had to be cooperative in extracurricular activities, and be involved in the child’s academics; and those honoured also had to be an inspiration to other parents, while their child had to be regular and punctual for online or face-to-face sessions.

The father honoured also were required to attend all PTA meetings, and attend all parent conferences, open days, and all activities planned by the class teacher; and the children of those fathers had to have their homework and assignments completed in a timely manner.

Davison-James said the fathers also had to show a willingness to work with other children.