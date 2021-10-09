10 more unvaccinated people die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 08, 2021, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 835.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Male
|76
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 09
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|78
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 09
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|21
|East Berbice- Corentyne
|October 08
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|32
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 09
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|63
|Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
|October 09
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|51
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 09
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|67
|Upper Demerara – Berbice
|October 05
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|71
|Pomeroon-Supernaam
|October 08
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|90
|Cuyuni – Mazaruni
|October 07
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|81
|Pomeroon-Supernaam
|October 06
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 229 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,566.
There are 29 persons in the ICU, 159 in institutional isolation, 3,608 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 28,935.