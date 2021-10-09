10 more unvaccinated people die from Covid-19

0

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 08, 2021, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 835.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

 

SEX                  AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS
Male 76 Demerara-Mahaica October 09 Unvaccinated
Male 78 Demerara-Mahaica October 09 Unvaccinated
Male 21 East Berbice- Corentyne October 08 Unvaccinated
Female 32 Demerara-Mahaica October 09 Unvaccinated
Male 63 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara October 09 Unvaccinated
Female 51 Demerara-Mahaica October 09 Unvaccinated
Male 67 Upper Demerara – Berbice October 05 Unvaccinated
Female 71 Pomeroon-Supernaam October 08 Unvaccinated
Female 90 Cuyuni – Mazaruni October 07 Unvaccinated
Female 81 Pomeroon-Supernaam October 06 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 229 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,566.

There are 29 persons in the ICU, 159 in institutional isolation, 3,608 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 28,935.

SHARE
Previous articleEyewitness: Still up in the air…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR