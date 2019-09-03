$10.9M speedboat handed over to Prison Service

As the government moves to improve the local prison system, the Guyana Prison Service was today boosted with a speedboat which will aid in the transportation of inmates to and from the Mazaruni Prison.

The $10.9M vessel was handed over to prison service officials during a simple ceremony at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) wharf on Lombard Street, Georgetown earlier today.

GNIC was responsible for constructing the boat, which was funded by the Ministry of Public Security.

The new vessel will facilitate two captains and 12 passengers.

Following the July 2017 jailbreak and fire which destroyed the Camp Street Prison, Government began to expand the Mazaruni Prison – a project which was expected to cost some $2 billion.

The aim is to streamline the local prison system and most importantly, reduce overcrowding at the city prison.

Prison Director Gladwin Samuels anticipates an additional 200 prisoners going to the Mazaruni Prison upon the completion of the expansion works.

“It is only necessary that we ensure that we plan ahead and ensure that all the necessary resources are in place,” Samuels stated.