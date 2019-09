The Demerara Harbour Bridge has reopened to “light” vehicular traffic, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson has announced.

It was reopened at 14:00hrs following hours of emergency repair to the structure, which was destroyed after a barge crashed into it during the wee hours of Monday.

Only cars, minibuses, motorcycles and light canters will be allowed to used the bridge.

However, larger vehicles and marine traffic will not be allowed passage until the bridge is fully fixed.