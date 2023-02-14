1 more Covid death recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of February 13th, 2023, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,298.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Primary Series (2- Doses) Boosted Male 51 Demerara-Mahaica February 13 Unknown Unknown

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health.The public health measure encourages the:

the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19;

the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series;

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and;

the need for good handhygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELYor visit us at www.health.gov.gy.